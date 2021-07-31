Cuba sees 8,736 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths in one day

UrduPoint.com

Cuba registered 8,736 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 more deaths in the past 24 hours, accumulating 375,721 confirmed cases and raising the pandemic death toll to 2,693, the Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) --:Cuba registered 8,736 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 more deaths in the past 24 hours, accumulating 375,721 confirmed cases and raising the pandemic death toll to 2,693, the Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday.

The ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology, Francisco Duran, noted the pandemic was affecting young people in Cuba.

Most of the new cases were detected in Havana (1,736), followed by Matanzas (1,112) and Ciego de Avila (1,098), the latter with a higher circulation of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Caribbean nation has launched mass vaccination of vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, and expects to immunize children over three years of age in September and October of this year.

