Cuba Sees No COVID-19 Deaths For 2nd Straight Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:13 PM

Cuba sees no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd straight day

HAVANA, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) --:Cuba reported no COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day, along with 81 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, raising its total caseload to 963,428 and its pandemic death toll to 8,311, the Ministry of Public Health said on Thursday.

In its daily report, the ministry said 401 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, the lowest figure in recent months.

The province of Holguin had the highest number of new daily cases (20), followed by Las Tunas (13) and Villa Clara (11).

A fast-paced mass vaccination campaign is underway on the island, with 9.3 million out of 11.2 million Cubans fully vaccinated so far, according to the latest ministry data.

