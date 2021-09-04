Cuba starts COVID-19 vaccinations for children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cuba started vaccinating the country's children against COVID-19 on Friday as the pandemic continues to trouble the island

HAVANA, Sept. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ):

Cuba's health authorities said those aged two years old to 18 will be administered three doses of the locally made coronavirus vaccines during coming weeks.

About 80,000 senior high school students and some 10,000 teachers across Cuba will receive the first dose of the country's Abdala vaccine on the first two days of rollout, local state tv reported.

Nationwide, 700 schools in Cuba have been turned into vaccination centers, as education authorities postponed the resumption of in-person classes until students get fully vaccinated.

Cuba added 6,927 COVID-19 cases and 74 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national counts to 672,599 and 5,538, respectively.