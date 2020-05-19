UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Supports WHO In Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic: Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:00 PM

Cuba supports WHO in fighting COVID-19 pandemic: health minister

Cuba supports the World Health Organization (WHO) in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuban Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal said

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Cuba supports the World Health Organization (WHO) in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuban Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal said.

"No country can tackle the coronavirus pandemic by itself. A coordinated global response is required in keeping with principles of solidarity, unity and cooperation," Portal said at the 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) via video link in Havana. "We are open to share our scientific knowledge and experience in confronting the virus." Cuba has so far sent 2,300 health professionals from its Henry Reeve medical contingent to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic in 24 countries.

The WHA is the decision-making body of the WHO. The 73rd session of the WHA, scheduled from Monday to Tuesday, is held via video link due to the impact of the current pandemic.

According to the WHO, the agenda of the 73rd session was condensed to cover only essential issues, such as COVID-19 and the selection of executive board members.

Earlier on Monday, Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, noted the importance of the 73rd session of the WHA, saying that the U.S. blockade against Cuba hinders medical supplies to the island.

Cuba has registered a total of 1,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 79 related deaths. New cases fell to fewer than 25 per day last week from a peak of nearly 70 in early May.

The first COVID-19 cases were reported in Cuba on March 11.

Related Topics

Assembly World Havana Cuba March May From Share Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz advises Shehbaz Sharif to be patient ..

9 minutes ago

Woman prisoner says she and other women are forced ..

25 minutes ago

UAE National Happiness Programme launches mental h ..

51 minutes ago

Australia records 100 deaths from COVID-19

2 minutes ago

Mass evacuations for major cyclone in South Asia

2 minutes ago

Another aircraft carrying COVID-19 safety equipmen ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.