UrduPoint.com

Cuba Tightens COVID-19 Border Controls Amid Surging Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 01:29 PM

Cuba tightens COVID-19 border controls amid surging cases

Cuba on Monday tightened COVID-19 border control measures in a bid to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus

HAVANA, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) --:Cuba on Monday tightened COVID-19 border control measures in a bid to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The surge in cases follows the resumption of international flights in mid-November and Christmas season gatherings.

International travelers flying into Cuba will now be asked to show proof of vaccination, as well as negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.

In addition, random PCR tests will be conducted at the country's airports, according to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

Children under 12 will not be required to show vaccination passports when visiting the Caribbean nation.

Meanwhile, all passengers flying into Cuba from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Mozambique must stay at designated quarantine hotels for a week at their own expense.

Related Topics

Christmas Botswana South Africa Zimbabwe Cuba Lesotho Malawi Mozambique Namibia Border All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

while rejecting 17% sales tax on open and cotton i ..

While rejecting 17% sales tax on open and cotton in Mini Budget 2021 Already app ..

14 minutes ago
 Kazakh Government Telegram Channel Deletes Initial ..

Kazakh Government Telegram Channel Deletes Initial Post About 164 Killed in Unre ..

3 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured on road due to fog

One killed, two injured on road due to fog

3 minutes ago
 DC witnesses auction of vegetables, fruit

DC witnesses auction of vegetables, fruit

3 minutes ago
 Hamza Shehbaz criticizes PM Imran over Murree inci ..

Hamza Shehbaz criticizes PM Imran over Murree incident

54 minutes ago
 Number of Security Officials Killed in Riots in Ka ..

Number of Security Officials Killed in Riots in Kazakhstan Rises to 17 - Interio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.