Cuba to supply its homegrown vaccine to Vietnam

Cuba will supply its homegrown vaccines to Vietnam as the Southeast Asian nation witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases, battering the country's health infrastructure and economy

ANKARA, 24 Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Cuba will supply its homegrown vaccines to Vietnam as the Southeast Asian nation witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases, battering the country's health infrastructure and economy.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, also the leader of the Communist Party of Cuba, told his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc that Cuba will supply a large quantity of Abdala COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam until the end of this year.

He added Cuba is willing to send experts to "transfer vaccine production technology" to the Southeast Asian nation, daily Vietnam news reported on Tuesday.

In a phone call on Monday night, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and cooperation amid the pandemic.

Earlier, Vietnam provided rice to help Cuba overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam has witnessed an unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections in the recent past, triggering strict restrictions. The country has reported 358,456 COVID-19 cases, including 8,666 deaths.