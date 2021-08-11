UrduPoint.com

Cuban FM Lauds China's Contribution To Anti-COVID-19 Fight

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday appreciated China's contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

HAVANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday appreciated China's contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We recognize the responsible and transparent contribution of China against the pandemic," said Rodriguez on Twitter.

"Cuba calls on the international community to strengthen cooperation and solidarity. We reject attempts to politicize, single out and stigmatize studies of the origin of the COVID-19," he said.

