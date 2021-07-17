Cuba's domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine Abdala showed a 100% efficacy rate in preventing death and serious condition during its third phase of trials, the vaccine developer, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Cuba's domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine Abdala showed a 100% efficacy rate in preventing death and serious condition during its third phase of trials, the vaccine developer, the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), said.

The vaccine proved to be 92.28% effective in preventing symptoms of the disease, the CIGB stated.

Over one million people participated in the tests.

On July 9, Abdala was approved by the country's regulator for emergency use.