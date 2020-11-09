UrduPoint.com
Culture Directorate Closes Nishtar Hall Due To Spike Of COVID-19

Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:32 PM

Culture Directorate closes Nishtar Hall due to spike of COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The Directorate Culture Khyber Pakthunkhwa here Monday closed Nishtar Hall, Peshawar for all kind of events due to spike of coronavirus cases.

According to official statement, under the revised guidelines issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Nishtar Hall Peshawar has been closed for all kind of events and activities due to current spike of COVID-19 cases till further orders.

More Stories From Health

