Cushy quarantine: Swiss firm offers luxury isolation stays

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The hotel and tourism industries have been all but flattened by the coronavirus pandemic, but one Swiss firm has found a way to stay afloat offering a luxury COVID-19 isolation service.

Le Bijou, a high-end operator of serviced apartments, is offering people isolation in style, with the possibility of add-ons like a personal grocery shopper, visits from a doctor and an in-room test for the virus.

"This just made a lot of sense," Alexander Hubner, Le Boijou's co-founder and chief executive of Le Bijou, told AFP.

With 42 apartments, he began noticing a drop in bookings in late February, as Switzerland registered its first virus cases and the situation in neighbouring Italy spiralled out of control.

More and more international flights were being cancelled, and wealthy tourists who make up much of Le Bijou's customer base could not travel.

At the same time, Hubner said bookings being made were for unusually long periods -- two weeks or more -- and many clients were asking about house calls from doctors.

"We realised we had to come up with a new service and adapt as quickly as possible, and we came up with the offering for the quarantine apartments," he said.

People seeking total isolation can check in "contact-free" and order groceries or catered food to be deposited outside their door.

"If you get stranded in Switzerland or you are considered high risk and want to isolate yourself, this is probably the best offering you can find," he said.