Cyprus Does Not Recommend People Aged Under 50 to Receive AstraZeneca Vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Cypriote health ministry, following a recommendation from the Scientific Advisory Committee for COVID-19, advises people under 50 years old not to receive adenovirus vector vaccine against COVID-19 made by AstraZeneca

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Cypriote health ministry, following a recommendation from the Scientific Advisory Committee for COVID-19, advises people under 50 years old not to receive adenovirus vector vaccine against COVID-19 made by AstraZeneca.

The committee held a session at the instance of the health minister to assess the vaccination program, the availability of vaccines, expected vaccine deliveries and others. The meeting was convened following the reports on two blood clotting cases� � in women aged 39 and 40 � after their inoculation with AstraZeneca, one of which resulted in the death.

According to the statement, the committee, taking into account the improving epidemiological situation and the level of vaccines' accessibility, advises people under 50 years of age to choose vaccines based on mRNA technology, such as Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, rather than AstraZeneca.

The committee also said that people, who received the first AstraZeneca vaccine shot without exhibiting any side effects, will get the second dose normally.

Cyprus has so far administered over 530,000 vaccine doses against COVID-19. More than 356,000 people received the first shot, while over 155,000 underwent the full inoculation.