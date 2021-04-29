UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Drug Regulator Stops Studying Sputnik V Documentation Due To Lack Of Information

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:51 PM

Czech Drug Regulator Stops Studying Sputnik V Documentation Due to Lack of Information

The Czech State Institute for Drug Control stopped studying the documentation on Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Center, due to the significant shortage of necessary materials, Irena Storova, the institute's director, said on Thursday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Czech State Institute for Drug Control stopped studying the documentation on Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Center, due to the significant shortage of necessary materials, Irena Storova, the institute's director, said on Thursday.

"The documentation, which we received, is absolutely poor. It lacks, in particular, data concerning the production and quality," Storova said.

According to her, the vaccine's producer provided only a small part of the documentation necessary in such cases. Storova added that the institute has forwarded all studied materials to the government.

The official added that the institute had not received any governmental request for conducting clinical trials of the vaccine, so they have not been conducted.

The Czech regulator made its decision amid the diplomatic tension between Russia and the Czech Republic caused by the alleged involvement of Russian special services in the explosions at an ammunition depot in Vrbetice. On Sunday, President Milos Zeman, having repeatedly considered the possible registration of Sputnik V, said that he would support its use in case of shortages of other vaccines.

The country has so far registered four vaccines � by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson.

Related Topics

Shortage Poor Russia Czech Republic Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Participants of Informal Talks on Cyprus Fail to R ..

2 minutes ago

EU: Commercial vehicle market expands 21.6% in Q1

2 minutes ago

PESCO Chief hold online e-meeting, listening publi ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 122,700 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

German ex-footballer Metzelder in dock on child po ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey Can Offer PCR COVID-19 Tests, Free Treatmen ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.