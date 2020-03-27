Czech Health Ministry Says Coronavirus Cases Hit 2,000 Mark

The coronavirus infection toll in the Czech Republic has surpassed 2,000, Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula said to a news conference on Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) The coronavirus infection toll in the Czech Republic has surpassed 2,000, Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula said to a news conference on Friday.

"There are now 2,062 patients with coronavirus in the republic, a total of 31,100 people have been tested. Of those hospitalized, 34 people are in serious condition, nine people died eight of whom were elderly and had other serious diseases," Prymula said.

Earlier this week, a top Czech health statistician told the government that current numbers show that the country may count 3,000 infected by the end of March and a whopping 15,000 in May.

The government has already suspended all social life and prohibited gatherings of more than two people earlier this month.

Europe cumulatively has the most cases anywhere in the world, with western and southern European nations particularly badly hit, Central and Eastern European nations still have comparatively less cases.