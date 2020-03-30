Czech Republic Registers 17th COVID-19 Fatality After Nurse Dies in Prague

A nurse who worked in one of the largest medical facilities in the Czech Republic, the Thomayer Hospital, died on Monday in Prague due to complications related to COVID-19, becoming the 17th fatality case registered in the country, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech told reporters

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) A nurse who worked in one of the largest medical facilities in the Czech Republic, the Thomayer Hospital, died on Monday in Prague due to complications related to COVID-19, becoming the 17th fatality case registered in the country, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtech told reporters.

"Seventeen people have already died from the coronavirus in the republic. This morning, a nurse died in the Thomayer Hospital in Prague, where 24 elderly patients in one of the departments are also infected with the coronavirus, and one of them died on Sunday," the minister said.

On March 15, the Czech government banned the free movement of people in the country, except if going to a grocery store, pharmacy, to work or a medical institution. The measure was intended to last until March 24 and was later extended until April 1.

According to the health minister, there are over 2,770 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic, and 11 people have recovered so far. Over 40,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted.