UrduPoint.com

Czech Republic, Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase In New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 06:08 PM

Czech Republic, Slovakia Report Record Daily Increase in New COVID-19 Cases

The health ministries of the Czech Republic and Slovakia reported on Saturday the biggest ever numbers of new COVID-19 cases logged within the past 24 hours, since the beginning of the pandemic

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The health ministries of the Czech Republic and Slovakia reported on Saturday the biggest ever numbers of new COVID-19 cases logged within the past 24 hours, since the beginning of the pandemic.

"On Friday, the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases during the pandemic was recorded - 22,936 people, which is 9,562 more than yesterday. As many as 4,890 people have been hospitalized, and 52 people died. The total number of those who died of the coronavirus exceeded 32,000, rising to 32,005. A total of 197,305 people are currently ill with COVID-19," the Czech health ministry said.

Over 70% of those Czechs eligible for vaccination have received their vaccine shots, which amounts to 6.24 million out of 10 million citizens.

Since Monday, the Czech government will tighten restrictions, especially with regard to those who have not been vaccinated and who never contracted COVID-19.

Such people will be barred from shops, except for groceries and drugstores, restaurants and cafes, and culture events.

"On Friday, 27,200 tests have been done, which confirmed 9,171 cases. This is the biggest daily number during the whole pandemic. Additionally, over 70% of the ill have not been vaccinated. As many as 37 people died, and the total number of deaths during the pandemic is 13,818. And 2,997 people have been hospitalized," the Slovak health ministry said.

In Slovakia, less than 50% of 5-million population has been fully immunized against COVID-19, which amounts to 2.43 million people.

Since Monday, Slovakia will start a lockdown for the unvaccinated and those who have not recovered from the disease recently. Such people will be banned from restaurants, cafes, shops, except for essential commodities, and culture, sports, and other public events.

Related Topics

Sports Died Czech Republic Slovakia From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church to Never Re ..

Russian Patriarch Says Orthodox Church to Never Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

1 minute ago
 PM directs authorities concerned to facilitate Chi ..

PM directs authorities concerned to facilitate Chinese investors

11 minutes ago
 Fakhar leads Pakistan to series win over Banglades ..

Fakhar leads Pakistan to series win over Bangladesh

1 minute ago
 UAE sets integrated system to safeguard children&# ..

UAE sets integrated system to safeguard children&#039;s rights and care: Theyab ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE announces 79 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries ..

UAE announces 79 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

24 minutes ago
  ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to be released next yea ..

 ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to be released next year in April

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.