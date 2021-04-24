UrduPoint.com
Czech Republic, Switzerland Detect New Indian Strain Of COVID-19

The first cases of the new Indian strain of coronavirus have been reported in the Czech Republic and Switzerland on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) The first cases of the new Indian strain of coronavirus have been reported in the Czech Republic and Switzerland on Saturday.

"The Indian strain of COVID-19 has been detected in the town of Hradec Kralove, where it appears to have been brought by a student from India," Czech Health Minister Petr Arenberger told reporters.

The official added that all contacts of the student had been traced, which prevented the new strain from spreading.

The Federal Office of Public Health of Switzerland (FOPH) reported the new strain on the same day.

"The first case of the Indian variant of COVID-19 was discovered in Switzerland.

We are talking about a passenger who had arrived through a transit airport," FOPH said on Twitter.

The agency noted that consultations were underway whether India should be added to the list of epidemiologically unsafe countries.

Earlier in the week, Vinod Scaria, a researcher at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi, said that a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus had been found in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal. The strain, called B.1.618, is a triple mutant variant, which is believed to be more infectious.

