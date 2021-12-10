UrduPoint.com

Czechs Make Covid Vaccine Mandatory For Over-60s From March

Prague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Czech Republic has made Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for people aged 60 and above from March 1, the government said on Friday, as it battles one of the highest infection rates in the world.

The obligation will also apply to health workers, police officers, firefighters and the military.

"We see that people of a certain age are those most likely to be hospitalised in intensive care," Health Minister Adam Vojtech said.

The new regulation has been approved just a week before a new Czech government is set to take over.

The new health minister nominee has already said he is opposed to mandatory vaccinations for seniors and wants to modify the legislation.

The Czech Republic has reported 981 Covid cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days -- the second-highest infection rate after its neighbour Slovakia.

Centre-right leader Petr Fiala, who won a general election in October, is set to take over as prime minister.

He is due to meet with President Milos Zeman next week to agree on a date for the formal approval of his new coalition government.

