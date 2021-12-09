UrduPoint.com

Daily COVID-19 Death Average In U.S. Surges

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:24 PM

Daily COVID-19 death average in U.S. surges

The daily death average in the United States has increased to more than 1,150, up by 57 percent in the last week, according to data provided by the federal government

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:The daily death average in the United States has increased to more than 1,150, up by 57 percent in the last week, according to data provided by the Federal government.

The country, the data also showed, is now averaging approximately 103,000 new cases per day, which is a 19 percent increase in the last week and a 62 percent jump since late October.

The United States is also about 10,000 deaths away from reaching yet another grim milestone of 800,000 Americans lost to COVID-19.

Related Topics

United States October From Government

Recent Stories

Bill Gates visits Expo 2020 Dubai, urges the world ..

Bill Gates visits Expo 2020 Dubai, urges the world to attain sustainable develop ..

9 minutes ago
 Serbia, Russia Sign Agreement on Center for Peacef ..

Serbia, Russia Sign Agreement on Center for Peaceful Atom - Innovation Minister

11 seconds ago
 Pak vs WI: West Indies team arrives in Karachi

Pak vs WI: West Indies team arrives in Karachi

29 minutes ago
 French Foreign Minister Calls for Deescalation of ..

French Foreign Minister Calls for Deescalation of Tensions in Ukraine

12 seconds ago
 Cuba detects its first Omicron infection

Cuba detects its first Omicron infection

14 seconds ago
 Forum highlighting digital economy innovation conc ..

Forum highlighting digital economy innovation concludes in China's Kunming

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.