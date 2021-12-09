Daily COVID-19 death average in U.S. surges

The daily death average in the United States has increased to more than 1,150, up by 57 percent in the last week, according to data provided by the federal government

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:The daily death average in the United States has increased to more than 1,150, up by 57 percent in the last week, according to data provided by the Federal government.

The country, the data also showed, is now averaging approximately 103,000 new cases per day, which is a 19 percent increase in the last week and a 62 percent jump since late October.

The United States is also about 10,000 deaths away from reaching yet another grim milestone of 800,000 Americans lost to COVID-19.