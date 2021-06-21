UrduPoint.com
Daily COVID-19 Infections In Germany Fall Below 500

Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:34 PM

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The number of new COVID-19 infections in Germany within one day fell below 500 for the first time in more than ten months, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Monday.

The RKI registered 346 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 549 a week ago. The nationwide incidence rate of reported COVID-19 cases in the past seven days continued to decline and stood at 8.6 per 100,000 citizens.

On Friday, the RKI warned that although the COVID-19 Delta variant in Germany only amounted to six percent of the new cases, the strain was spreading at a fast pace.

"The question is not whether variant Delta will become dominant in Germany, but when and under what conditions -- ideally with a high vaccination rate and low infection figures," said Minister of Health Jens Spahn in a statement on Friday.

By Sunday, more than 25.8 million people in Germany had been fully vaccinated, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 31.1 percent, according to the RKI, the Federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention. Almost 42.3 million people received at least one dose of vaccine.

Ten days after its start in Germany, 22.3 million digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates have already been issued, Spahn said on Twitter on Sunday.

Implementing a program by the European Union, the modifications of the certificate would make it possible to prove the status of vaccinations, tests and previous COVID-19 illnesses when travelling in Europe.

"It can be a good summer," said Spahn, adding that "we have reason to be confident," but it was also important to remain cautious.

