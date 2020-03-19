Daily review meeting about coronavirus being held: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed arrangements to combat the threat of COVID-19 in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed arrangements to combat the threat of COVID-19 in Punjab.

The minister presided over a meeting at the Chief Minister's Secretariat on directions on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz Chohan, Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister for Energy Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Commissioner Saif Anjum and other official attended the meeting.

Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan gave complete update on the awareness campaign on the coronavirus in Punjab through electronic, print and social media.

The health minister said: "All the suspected and confirmed patients are being given treatment at government facilities according to SOPs." The media was playing a positive role in creating awareness among the public about the coronavirus threat. Better coordination among the relevant departments is the need of the hour, she said,"The final decisions on further course of action will be made in the Apex Committee meeting,we are holding daily review meetings to monitor the situation",she added.