Data Of Pregnant Women Suffering From Diabetes To Be Compiled

Principal, Post Graduate Medical Institute/Ameeruddin Medical College /Lahore General Hospital on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pakistan Society of Gynecologists to compile data of pregnant women suffering from diabetes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ):Principal, Post Graduate Medical Institute/Ameeruddin Medical College /Lahore General Hospital on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Pakistan Society of Gynecologists to compile data of pregnant women suffering from diabetes.

As per detail of this mutual agreement, computerized record would be maintained under title "Maternal Diabetic Registry for Pregnant Women Suffering from Diabetes" coming for treatment at LGH.

The agreement was signed by Principal Prof Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar and President of Pakistan Society of Gynecologists Dr Saima Zubair while lady doctors of all the three Gynecology Units of LGH were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the media after signing the MOU, Renowned Gynecologist Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that this initiative would help in collecting data of pregnant women suffering from diabetes and prepare a standardized record which would not only help in the treatment of such patients, but also assist young doctors doing medical research to find out the reasons and facts for diabetes during pregnancy in women.

Prof Al-Fareed said that it had been observed that children of pregnant women suffering from diabetes came into this world with many complications which became a permanent liability for parents and society.

He further said that controlling high blood pressure and diabetes during pregnancy was a guarantee of the health of the mother and child, which physicians should take special care of.

He said that both the institutions would share their data and information with each other which would help in formulating a solid plan of action which would bring a modern twist in the care and treatment of mother and child.

