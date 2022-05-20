UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Inaugurates 5 Day Anti-polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Friday formally inaugurated five day long anti-polio drive-by immunizing a child and giving Vitamin at his office, the drive would continue from 23rd May to 27th May in all across Abbottabad district

On the occasion DC said that said that all parents must vaccinate their under 5 years of age children and give vitamin A drops to children from 6 months to 5 years during the 5-day anti-polio campaign.

Health department Abbottabad has formed 1273 teams for the anti-polio campaign, those would vaccinate a total of 233,000 children up to 5 years of age across the district against polio and children aged 6 months to 5 years will also be given vitamin A drops.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a campaign is being launched to control the spread of polio in the wake of two recent cases being reported.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed to complete the preparations for the campaign and stressed that all measures should be taken to make the campaign a success. He directed all measures regarding full proof security of polio teamsTariq Salam Marwat urged all citizens, especially parents, to cooperate with anti-polio teams for vaccinating their children up to 5 years of age. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed the Health Department, and Local Government Department to be in contact with the Ulema-i-Ikram to create awareness among the people and highlight the importance of polio and vitamin drops during sermons in mosques.

He also directed the health department to create awareness among the people through print, social and electronic media. The campaign would be monitored through district control to make the campaign as effective as possible.

