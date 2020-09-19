UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Abbottabad Inaugurates Anti Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:05 PM

DC Abbottabad inaugurates anti polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah inaugurated the polio campaign by vaccinating a child here on Saturday

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah inaugurated the polio campaign by vaccinating a child here on Saturday.

All parents must vaccinate their children up to the age of five Deputy Commissioner said while inaugurating the campaign.

In the light of the orders of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, a polio campaign is being organized from September 21 to September 25, 2020 in which 2,016,382 children up to the age of five will be vaccinated across the district.

The event was held at the Women and Children's Hospital, Abbottabad, where Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah inaugurated the campaign by vaccinating the child against polio.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shehab Mohammad Khan, District Health Officer Dr Faisal Khanzada and Medical Superintendent Dr Aamir administered police drops to the children and other staff of the health department and parents were also present on the occasion.

Addressing all the parents, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad in his message urged them to vaccinate children up to the age of 05 years. During the polio campaign, teams from the health department and district administration will go door-to-door to vaccinate children.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that in order to fight against polio and ensure eradication of polio from the country, it is imperative that all the citizens of Abbottabad District, like other cities, vaccinate their children.

Let's all support the district administration and the health department in vaccinating our children for polio from our country, he added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Abbottabad September Women 2020 Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

5 minutes ago

First Hazara DRC conference aimed to solve problem ..

9 minutes ago

645 new Coronavirus cases reported; seven deaths i ..

9 minutes ago

Zardari to take part in APC through video link, sa ..

21 minutes ago

RSEZ: A land of growing opportunity for the region ..

15 minutes ago

Polio campaign to start from Monday in Sindh provi ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.