DC Abbottabad inaugurates anti polio campaign

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah inaugurated the polio campaign by vaccinating a child here on Saturday.

All parents must vaccinate their children up to the age of five Deputy Commissioner said while inaugurating the campaign.

In the light of the orders of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, a polio campaign is being organized from September 21 to September 25, 2020 in which 2,016,382 children up to the age of five will be vaccinated across the district.

The event was held at the Women and Children's Hospital, Abbottabad, where Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah inaugurated the campaign by vaccinating the child against polio.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shehab Mohammad Khan, District Health Officer Dr Faisal Khanzada and Medical Superintendent Dr Aamir administered police drops to the children and other staff of the health department and parents were also present on the occasion.

Addressing all the parents, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad in his message urged them to vaccinate children up to the age of 05 years. During the polio campaign, teams from the health department and district administration will go door-to-door to vaccinate children.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that in order to fight against polio and ensure eradication of polio from the country, it is imperative that all the citizens of Abbottabad District, like other cities, vaccinate their children.

Let's all support the district administration and the health department in vaccinating our children for polio from our country, he added.