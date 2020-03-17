DC advised masses to take precautions against coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC)Sukkur, Rana Adee Taswar on Tuesday has advised the people to fully avoid frequent visits to public places and markets for shopping and other matters

He advised people should not get panic but be responsible and adopt safety measures.

Talking to APP here, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration has set up isolation rooms in district headquarter hospital and in order to protect the people from dangerous coronavirus, the government has also banned people's entry into shrines, zoos, safari parks and other recreational places.

"We are fully active and precautionary measures are yielding best results," he added.

According to DC Taswar, "This pandemic will be defeated by forging unity, national solidarity and harmony among the masses. People do adopt safety measures to do away with coronavirus." He asserted"Corona pandemic is so far under control in the region.""All segments of society are also equally responsible to play their due role in fighting out coronavirus," he said"We have to protect the masses from fatal coronavirus at all costs and make their lives secure, and in this connection, no laxity will be tolerated,"he added.