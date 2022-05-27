UrduPoint.com

DC Appeals Citizens To Avoid Rumors About Monkeypox Spread In Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 04:41 PM

DC appeals citizens to avoid rumors about monkeypox spread in Capital

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday appealed the federal capital residents to avoid rumors about the spread of monkeypox in the federal capital as no case of the virus had yet been diagnosed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday appealed the Federal capital residents to avoid rumors about the spread of monkeypox in the federal capital as no case of the virus had yet been diagnosed in Pakistan.

Monkeypox spreads differently from Covid-19, he said and urged the people to stay informed from reliable sources on the extent of the outbreak in their community (if any), its symptoms and prevention.

After an alert issued by National Institute of Health (NIH) about the virus, the DC directed all the hospital, district health officers and all the health establishments to remain on high alert for any suspected case of monkeypox.

The NIH alert stated that monkeypox was a rare viral zoonotic disease that was caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

Although the natural reservoir of monkeypox was unknown, African rodents and non-human primates like monkeys might harbour the virus and infect people.

The alert said the disease could be transmitted through contact with infected animals, humans or materials contaminated with the virus. The virus enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or the mucous membranes like the eyes, nose or mouth.

According to a NIH official the patient develops a rash within one to three days after the appearance of fever, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. Other symptoms include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and lymphadenopathy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Alert All From

Recent Stories

Austrian Chancellor Says Will Hold Phone Conversat ..

Austrian Chancellor Says Will Hold Phone Conversation With Russian President on ..

50 seconds ago
 LDA demolishes structures in city

LDA demolishes structures in city

52 seconds ago
 IHC extends its orders against Hanif Abbasi

IHC extends its orders against Hanif Abbasi

53 seconds ago
 123 housing societies declared illegal in Sargodha ..

123 housing societies declared illegal in Sargodha

3 minutes ago
 Muqam directs NADRA, Passport authorities to provi ..

Muqam directs NADRA, Passport authorities to provide speedy services to people

43 minutes ago
 Stolen oil tanker recovered

Stolen oil tanker recovered

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.