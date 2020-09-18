DC asks health officials to educate parents about anti polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Friday asked the health department to effectively run awareness campaigns to educate parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children during every national drive, said a handout here.

District health manager have been directed to properly manage the immunization drives following the set strategy.

The Deputy Commissioner asked to ensure 100 per cent coverage during the national anti-polio drive to vaccinate all children to protect them from the crippling disease.