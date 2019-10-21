DC asks provision of proper health facilities in govt hospitals

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro has asked the officers of health department to ensure provision of all required facilities as well as availability of doctors and paramedical staff in provincial government hospitals in order to share the burden of Liaquat University Hospital.

Despite deployment of 119 doctors in Paretabad Sindh Government Hospital , the non availability of doctors is a matter of concern, he said and asked the officers concerned to ensure availability of doctors in shifts as no excuse in this regard would be accepted.

She expressed such concern and dismay while holding an open katchery here at Paretabad Sindh Government Hospital on Monday on the directives of Sindh High Court to inquire available health facilities and issues being faced by the hospital management as well as patients and their attendants in government hospital Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner assured to contact with the high ups for provisions of ambulances and required medicines adding that removal of encroachments and improvement of health and sanitation conditions in and around the hospital would also be ensured at the earliest.

On complaints of area people, the Deputy Commissioner asked the hospital management to discharge responsibilities with dedication and devotion, utilize all available resources and address the issues of the patients and their attendants.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh informed the people that a comprehensive report would be prepared on basis of their complaints, suggestions and recommendations and would be submitted to Sindh Court.

Later talking to media persons, the Deputy Commissioner said that prime objective of holding open katchery was that to get feedback from the area people regarding performance of the hospital. She informed that Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab has been assigned the task of administrative monitoring of the performance of Paretabad Sindh Government Hospital.

Responding to a question, he said sufficient quantity of anti-rabies vaccines were available in the hospitals of Hyderabad while fumigation against malaria was also being carried out in all talukas of the district.