UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Asks Provision Of Proper Health Facilities In Govt Hospitals

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 05:12 PM

DC asks provision of proper health facilities in govt hospitals

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro has asked the officers of health department to ensure provision of all required facilities as well as availability of doctors and paramedical staff in provincial government hospitals in order to share the burden of Liaquat University Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro has asked the officers of health department to ensure provision of all required facilities as well as availability of doctors and paramedical staff in provincial government hospitals in order to share the burden of Liaquat University Hospital.

Despite deployment of 119 doctors in Paretabad Sindh Government Hospital , the non availability of doctors is a matter of concern, he said and asked the officers concerned to ensure availability of doctors in shifts as no excuse in this regard would be accepted.

She expressed such concern and dismay while holding an open katchery here at Paretabad Sindh Government Hospital on Monday on the directives of Sindh High Court to inquire available health facilities and issues being faced by the hospital management as well as patients and their attendants in government hospital Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner assured to contact with the high ups for provisions of ambulances and required medicines adding that removal of encroachments and improvement of health and sanitation conditions in and around the hospital would also be ensured at the earliest.

On complaints of area people, the Deputy Commissioner asked the hospital management to discharge responsibilities with dedication and devotion, utilize all available resources and address the issues of the patients and their attendants.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh informed the people that a comprehensive report would be prepared on basis of their complaints, suggestions and recommendations and would be submitted to Sindh Court.

Later talking to media persons, the Deputy Commissioner said that prime objective of holding open katchery was that to get feedback from the area people regarding performance of the hospital. She informed that Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab has been assigned the task of administrative monitoring of the performance of Paretabad Sindh Government Hospital.

Responding to a question, he said sufficient quantity of anti-rabies vaccines were available in the hospitals of Hyderabad while fumigation against malaria was also being carried out in all talukas of the district.

Related Topics

Sindh Sindh High Court Hyderabad Media All From Government Share Court

Recent Stories

TECNO Launches CAMON 12 Air Exclusively Online

1 minute ago

PM Khan arrives in Karachi

16 minutes ago

Illegal constructions in RCB areas: 15 notices iss ..

4 minutes ago

Vivo Refreshes the Youth Oriented Y-series with th ..

32 minutes ago

Competition in Africa Contributes to Continent's D ..

4 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.