DC Bajaur inaugurates anti polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud here Friday inaugurated anti polio campaign by administering vaccine to children under five years of age.

The DC administered vaccine to children at his office Khar.

District Health Officer, Wazir Khan Safi and senior officials of the health department were present.

The DC said all arrangements for vaccination campaigns in Bajaur that would formally start on Monday, have been completed.

The DC directed the field staff to reach out to all children and warned that no negligence on part of vaccination and officials would be tolerated in this regard.