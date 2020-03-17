DC bans sale of ice cream, ice balls, qulfi

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Tuesday imposed section 144 Cr. PC prohibiting purchase and sale of ice balls, ice cream, qulfi with immediately effect till further order

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Tuesday imposed section 144 Cr. PC prohibiting purchase and sale of ice balls, ice cream, qulfi with immediately effect till further order.

A notification issued here the decision has been taken in view of the situation emerged after spread of coronavirus around the world including Pakistan.

It said that since coronavirus is a contagious respiratory illness and mainly caused due to cold and use of cold item therefore the sale and purchase of ice balls, ice cream, qulfi and etc as a precautionary measure.

It said that any person contravening this order shall render him/herself be liable to punishment under section 188 PPC.