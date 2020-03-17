UrduPoint.com
DC Bans Sale Of Ice Cream, Ice Balls, Qulfi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:34 PM

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Tuesday imposed section 144 Cr. PC prohibiting purchase and sale of ice balls, ice cream, qulfi with immediately effect till further order

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Tuesday imposed section 144 Cr. PC prohibiting purchase and sale of ice balls, ice cream, qulfi with immediately effect till further order.

A notification issued here the decision has been taken in view of the situation emerged after spread of coronavirus around the world including Pakistan.

It said that since coronavirus is a contagious respiratory illness and mainly caused due to cold and use of cold item therefore the sale and purchase of ice balls, ice cream, qulfi and etc as a precautionary measure.

It said that any person contravening this order shall render him/herself be liable to punishment under section 188 PPC.

