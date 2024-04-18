DC calls for intensive anti-polio drive in ICT

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday reviewed arrangements for a seven-day anti-polio campaign in the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, ICT's Spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum said that the campaign would start on April 29 which aimed to ensure administered the anti polio drops every child under the age of five years.

In this regard, the deputy commissioner chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Health Department representatives, to bolster the anti-polio campaign.

Deploying a ground-level strategy, the DC directed the healthcare workers and polio teams to ensure door to door campaign.

Additionally, polio teams would cover public places and bus stands, leaving no child unvaccinated.

Memon issued clear directives mandating the immunization of every child under the age of five, emphasizing the dual doses of polio drops as a crucial step towards a polio-free Pakistan.

Underlining parental responsibility, he stressed the importance of collective action in advancing the nation's aspiration for a polio-free future.

The meeting concluded with a resolute commitment from all stakeholders to combat polio.