DC Chairs Anti-polio Review Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 07:07 PM

:At the end of the first day of anti-polio campaign, an evening review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat here on Monday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :At the end of the first day of anti-polio campaign, an evening review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat here on Monday.

A five-day anti-polio drive was launched on January 16 that would continue till January 20, a briefing was given by the District Polio Control Room regarding the performance and coverage of the teams.

DC emphasized that no child in urban as well as rural areas should be deprived of polio drops and the health department should take necessary steps in this regard.

He urged to make transit teams more active and reiterated that mobile teams should be made active to administer polio drops to children during travel.

Tariq Salam Marwat further said that it should be ensured that teams are present at the bus stops, and all the central places and children are given polio drops.

He appealed to the parents to give polio drops to their children up to 5 years of age and vitamin A drops to children of 6 months to 5 years of age to increase their immunity and they can fight against diseases.

