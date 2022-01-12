DC chairs district emergency response committee meeting on anti-dengue and corona vaccination campaign

Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan chaired a meeting of district response committee for anti-dengue and corona vaccination campaign here on Wednesday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan chaired a meeting of district response committee for anti-dengue and corona vaccination campaign here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, a weekly report on dengue surveillance activities was presented to Deputy Commissioner by the officers concerned.

The DC expressed satisfaction over dengue surveillance and directed that officers should perform their duties with consistency to make the country dengue and polio free.

She directed the officers to pay full attention to dengue surveillance, adding that.

struggle for the eradication of dengue must be continued. The targets set for dengue surveillance must be achieved, she added.

The DC said that besides informing the people about precautionary measures against dengue, full attention should also be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance.

CEO Health Dr. Khalid Javed and Focal Person Dr Muhammad Tariq told the Deputy Commissioner that 63,210 visits were made by 414 indoor teams and 13,760 visits by 74 outdoor teams during the week and 1318 hotspots were checked.

The focal person told the DC that 83% of people in the district had been injected the first dose of corona while 67% had been given the second dose.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Hanif, Assistant Commissioner Usman Sikandar, CEO Education Chaudhry Liaqat Ali, MSc DHQ Dr Latif Afzal, District Coordinator for National Programme Dr Naveed Haider, DDH Dr Khalid Mehmood, District Entomologist Amanat Ali, DSV Mujahid Ali, Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Arif, CO District Council Shahbaz Bashir Kayani, along witheducation, population, higher education, civil defence, Rescue-1122 and other officialsattended the meeting.