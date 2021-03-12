DC chairs meeting of anti polio drive

Deputy Commissioner Meer Muhammad Nawaz has said 670,190 children will be given anti polio vaccine in the district during a five-day campaign starting from March 29

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Meer Muhammad Nawaz has said 670,190 children will be given anti polio vaccine in the district during a five-day campaign starting from March 29.

He states this while addressing a meeting held at the DC's office here on Friday which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal, CEO Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Afzal Bhili, DSO Dr Shehzad Iqbal, WHO Representative Dr Muhammad Yasir, Secretary DRTA Muzaffar Hayat, DD Agriculture Abdul Sami Tahir, DO Emergency Naveed Iqbal, DO Industries Arshad Chaudhry, Social Welfare Officer Tabassum and others.

District Support Officer Dr Shehzad Iqbal while briefing to the participants said 1,415 teams would perform their duties during the drive. He added 1,213 teams would visit houses and schools, 133 fixed teams would be at Primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals while 69 moving teams will give vaccine to children at different places in the district.