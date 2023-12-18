Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting On Polio Eradication Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 06:15 PM

DC chairs meeting on polio eradication campaign

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir on Monday chaired a meeting regarding preparation and analysis of the polio eradication campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir on Monday chaired a meeting regarding preparation and analysis of the polio eradication campaign.

The meeting included District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Idris, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr Naveed Khurshid, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr Saif, along with health department officials, and Union Council Polio Officer, among other officers.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed the details of last month's polio eradication campaign. It was highlighted in the meeting that some Union Councils in Peshawar had lower polio coverage last month.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar emphasized to the Polio staff in the low-coverage Union Councils to diligently carry out their work and achieve their goal in terms of polio coverage.

Deputy Commissioner appealed to parents to ensure their children were administered polio vaccine drops, to eradicate polio.

Related Topics

Peshawar Polio

Recent Stories

FIU launches to increase efforts against corruptio ..

FIU launches to increase efforts against corruption in Balochistan

9 seconds ago
 DC discusses ongoing progress of Thandyani Road co ..

DC discusses ongoing progress of Thandyani Road construction project

11 seconds ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman condoles ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman condoles death of APP staffer's son

12 seconds ago
 Police register 158 cases against underage drivers

Police register 158 cases against underage drivers

14 seconds ago
 Sarfaraz Bugti joins PPP

Sarfaraz Bugti joins PPP

16 seconds ago
 Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in ..

Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in Super Over

9 minutes ago
Jinnah House Attack case: TikToker Malik Muneeb am ..

Jinnah House Attack case: TikToker Malik Muneeb among 23 others who secures bail ..

13 minutes ago
 Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jamee ..

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad calls on Punjab Careta ..

12 minutes ago
 Soormiyun extends gratitude to education minister ..

Soormiyun extends gratitude to education minister for acknowledging it's vision

12 minutes ago
 PESSI recovers Rs 630m dues from defaulters

PESSI recovers Rs 630m dues from defaulters

12 minutes ago
 ECP reserves verdict on pleas challenging PTI’s ..

ECP reserves verdict on pleas challenging PTI’s intra-party elections

24 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 925 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 925 points

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health