DC chairs meeting on polio eradication campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir on Monday chaired a meeting regarding preparation and analysis of the polio eradication campaign.

The meeting included District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Idris, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr Naveed Khurshid, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr Saif, along with health department officials, and Union Council Polio Officer, among other officers.

The meeting thoroughly reviewed the details of last month's polio eradication campaign. It was highlighted in the meeting that some Union Councils in Peshawar had lower polio coverage last month.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar emphasized to the Polio staff in the low-coverage Union Councils to diligently carry out their work and achieve their goal in terms of polio coverage.

Deputy Commissioner appealed to parents to ensure their children were administered polio vaccine drops, to eradicate polio.