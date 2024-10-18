Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Monthly Performance Of Polio Team

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 08:05 PM

DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon presided over a meeting to review the monthly performance of the Program on Immunization (EPI), Surveillance and Lady Health Workers Program at DC office today

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon presided over a meeting to review the monthly performance of the Program on Immunization (EPI), Surveillance and Lady Health Workers Program at DC office today. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon gave instructions to the EPI Focal Person and the officers of the Health Department to pay special attention to the ongoing program of immunization so that the number of newborns, refusals and vaccinations in the district. The children who did not complete the course can be protected from various diseases by giving immunizations.

Deputy Commissioner while giving instructions to the focal person said that the best performing vaccinators from all the tehsils of the district should be ensured to participate in the next meeting. Deputy Commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the monitoring work and instructed him to continue the plan.

Deputy Commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing work of Lady Health Workers Program and he Give instructions to make the program more effective Deputy Commissioner while giving instructions to the District Surveillance Officer said that in the areas where cases of measles or other diseases are being reported, immunization campaign should be started immediately. While instructing the PHI officers, they should play a role in providing better medical facilities to the people while also making the nutrition program more active.

In the meeting, focal persons of EPI, AFP surveillance, Polio informed the deputy commissioner about the performance of immunization work, surveillance, lady health workers in the district. District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai and other officers participated in the meeting.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Polio Shar All From Best

Recent Stories

CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s touris ..

CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project

2 minutes ago
 Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about pr ..

Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..

4 minutes ago
 Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Al ..

Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania

2 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of 2 killings in Mianwali

IGP takes notice of 2 killings in Mianwali

48 minutes ago
 Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis ..

Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis worsens

50 minutes ago
 35 passenger vehicles challaned

35 passenger vehicles challaned

48 minutes ago
7 residential properties sealed

7 residential properties sealed

48 minutes ago
 Israel strikes near Lebanon border choke off Syria ..

Israel strikes near Lebanon border choke off Syria lifeline

48 minutes ago
 Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar

Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar

48 minutes ago
 AC Larkana instructs private medical centers to di ..

AC Larkana instructs private medical centers to dispose off garbage properly

48 minutes ago
 New Zealand on America's Cup cusp after double tri ..

New Zealand on America's Cup cusp after double triumph

50 minutes ago
 SC abolishes policies of recruitment of govt emplo ..

SC abolishes policies of recruitment of govt employees' children

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Health