DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon presided over a meeting to review the monthly performance of the Program on Immunization (EPI), Surveillance and Lady Health Workers Program at DC office today. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon gave instructions to the EPI Focal Person and the officers of the Health Department to pay special attention to the ongoing program of immunization so that the number of newborns, refusals and vaccinations in the district. The children who did not complete the course can be protected from various diseases by giving immunizations.

Deputy Commissioner while giving instructions to the focal person said that the best performing vaccinators from all the tehsils of the district should be ensured to participate in the next meeting. Deputy Commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the monitoring work and instructed him to continue the plan.

Deputy Commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing work of Lady Health Workers Program and he Give instructions to make the program more effective Deputy Commissioner while giving instructions to the District Surveillance Officer said that in the areas where cases of measles or other diseases are being reported, immunization campaign should be started immediately. While instructing the PHI officers, they should play a role in providing better medical facilities to the people while also making the nutrition program more active.

In the meeting, focal persons of EPI, AFP surveillance, Polio informed the deputy commissioner about the performance of immunization work, surveillance, lady health workers in the district. District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai and other officers participated in the meeting.

