DC Chairs Meeting To Review Monthly Performance Of Polio Team
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 08:05 PM
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon presided over a meeting to review the monthly performance of the Program on Immunization (EPI), Surveillance and Lady Health Workers Program at DC office today
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon presided over a meeting to review the monthly performance of the Program on Immunization (EPI), Surveillance and Lady Health Workers Program at DC office today. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon gave instructions to the EPI Focal Person and the officers of the Health Department to pay special attention to the ongoing program of immunization so that the number of newborns, refusals and vaccinations in the district. The children who did not complete the course can be protected from various diseases by giving immunizations.
Deputy Commissioner while giving instructions to the focal person said that the best performing vaccinators from all the tehsils of the district should be ensured to participate in the next meeting. Deputy Commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the monitoring work and instructed him to continue the plan.
Deputy Commissioner expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing work of Lady Health Workers Program and he Give instructions to make the program more effective Deputy Commissioner while giving instructions to the District Surveillance Officer said that in the areas where cases of measles or other diseases are being reported, immunization campaign should be started immediately. While instructing the PHI officers, they should play a role in providing better medical facilities to the people while also making the nutrition program more active.
In the meeting, focal persons of EPI, AFP surveillance, Polio informed the deputy commissioner about the performance of immunization work, surveillance, lady health workers in the district. District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, District Population Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai and other officers participated in the meeting.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
CDA, P3A collaborate to boost Islamabad’s tourism with luxury hotels project
Gillani issues directives to brief Senate about prevailing law, order situation ..
Italy judges reject first migrant detentions in Albania
IGP takes notice of 2 killings in Mianwali
Nigerians sacrifice cars as cost of living crisis worsens
35 passenger vehicles challaned
7 residential properties sealed
Israel strikes near Lebanon border choke off Syria lifeline
Hamas confirms death of leader Yahya Sinwar
AC Larkana instructs private medical centers to dispose off garbage properly
New Zealand on America's Cup cusp after double triumph
SC abolishes policies of recruitment of govt employees' children
More Stories From Health
-
PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank2 days ago
-
Medical camp set up to prevent seasonal diseases in Lasbela2 days ago
-
Rally held to educate people about early detection of breast cancer2 days ago
-
Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day3 days ago
-
Breast cancer awareness seminar held at DINAR hospital3 days ago
-
Breast cancer awareness campaign formally launched in KTH10 days ago
-
Quetta Administration takes concrete step to prevent Congo virus14 days ago
-
DC visit DHQ hospital14 days ago
-
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks21 days ago
-
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results23 days ago
-
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery27 days ago
-
Pakistan reports second Mpox case in Peshawar2 months ago