DC Chairs Meeting With Travel Agents To Discuss Safety Measures Adopted For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 05:11 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to cope with the threat of Corona, cooperation of masses was very essential, this was stated by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar while presiding over a meeting with travel agents of the district here on Monday.

He said that government and private organizations, political and social leadership should work to create awareness among people apart from identifying persons and citizens returning from other countries so that the returning persons and their family members could be screened against coronavirus and prevent its spreading in the district.

Deputy Commissioner said that combating coronavirus is our collective responsibility and for that reason the travel agents shall provide genuine list of pilgrims to district administration who returned after visits of religious places and other countries. He also instructed travel agents to personally contact such persons and aware them screening against coronavirus.

DC said that if any if found with virus symptoms, its immediate information be given District Administration Control Room at phone No. 0244370334 and 0244370337 in order to shift infected person to isolation ward and treatment to prevent further spreading.

Deputy commissioner appealed general public to avoid public gatherings, marriage ceremonies, animal markets, shrines, public meetings and rallies and abide by restriction imposed by government.

He said that preventive measure be adopted, hands should washed repeatedly, which could safeguard family, children and people of district.

The travel agents assured their full cooperation in this regard and briefed about pilgrim returned after performing Umrah. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner SBA Junaid Hameed Samo, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Haji Muhammad Yousuf Travels, Air Dubai, Mustafa Travels and representatives of other travel agencies.

