DC checks anti-dengue measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha on Tuesday visited DHA phase-5 and inspected anti-dengue arrangements.

He issued warning to property owners over presence of dengue larva in their premises and displayed warning stickers there.

The deputy commissioner instructed the house owners about dengue preventions and urged them to maintain cleanliness to avoid dengue. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.