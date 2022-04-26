UrduPoint.com

DC Checks Anti-dengue Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 05:23 PM

DC checks anti-dengue measures

An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha on Tuesday visited DHA phase-5 and inspected anti-dengue arrangements.

He issued warning to property owners over presence of dengue larva in their premises and displayed warning stickers there.

The deputy commissioner instructed the house owners about dengue preventions and urged them to maintain cleanliness to avoid dengue. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Related Topics

Dengue

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Intellectual Property Day 2022

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Expel Three Swedish Diplomats - Foreign ..

Russia to Expel Three Swedish Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

23 seconds ago
 China's AC352 helicopter enters final phase of air ..

China's AC352 helicopter enters final phase of airworthiness certification

24 seconds ago
 WHO calls for continue innovation to fight malaria ..

WHO calls for continue innovation to fight malaria

26 seconds ago
 Food imports increases by 15.46% in 9 months

Food imports increases by 15.46% in 9 months

28 minutes ago
 China mulls building defense system against near-E ..

China mulls building defense system against near-Earth asteroids

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.