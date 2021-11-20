DC checks implementation of measles catch-up drive

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad paid a surprise visit to a government dispensary and government high school in islam Nagar on Saturday to check implementation of the measles and rubella catch-up campaign.

He also checked vaccine record and marks on the fingers of vaccinated children. He said that vaccination of 9-month to 15-year old children was imperative to protect them from measles.

He said that vaccine drive had been launched from Nov 15 and during the last five days, 1.

521 million children had been vaccinated against measles and rubella while 451,778 children up to the age of five years were also administered anti polio drops during this period.

He said that vaccine campaign would continue up to Nov 27 and maximum children would be vaccinated against measles, rubella and polio diseases.

Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Kashif Mehmood, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmad and others were also present.

