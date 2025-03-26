Open Menu

DC Chiniot Visits District Headquarters Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 09:26 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal on Wednesday paid a detailed visit to the District Headquarters Hospital, where he reviewed the provision of slips to patients at the internal counter and expressed satisfaction with the availability of medicines.

During his visit, Gondal inspected various departments, met with patients undergoing treatment, and inquired about the medicines they were receiving. Emphasizing the importance of administrative vigilance, he directed hospital staff to remain alert at all times.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the under-construction 60-bed surgical block, directing officials to complete the remaining work at the earliest. Once completed, the block is expected to provide better and faster medical facilities to patients.

