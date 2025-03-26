DC Chiniot Visits District Headquarters Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 09:26 PM
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal on Wednesday paid a detailed visit to the District Headquarters Hospital, where he reviewed the provision of slips to patients at the internal counter and expressed satisfaction with the availability of medicines
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal on Wednesday paid a detailed visit to the District Headquarters Hospital, where he reviewed the provision of slips to patients at the internal counter and expressed satisfaction with the availability of medicines.
During his visit, Gondal inspected various departments, met with patients undergoing treatment, and inquired about the medicines they were receiving. Emphasizing the importance of administrative vigilance, he directed hospital staff to remain alert at all times.
The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the under-construction 60-bed surgical block, directing officials to complete the remaining work at the earliest. Once completed, the block is expected to provide better and faster medical facilities to patients.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
IHC issues pre-admission notices in case regarding appointment of Chief Election ..
IHC serves notices in plea against formation of JIT under PECA
Parkin announces Variable Parking Tariff Policy in Dubai
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces scholarships
China, Pakistan strengthen castor industry cooperation
Intellectuals, writers, Scholars eulogize literary contribution of Dr Ghulam Muh ..
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid
Assistant Building Inspector caught red-handed taking bribe
DC Chiniot visits District Headquarters Hospital
Iranian envoy calls for global solidarity on Int'l Quds Day
RWMC workers overjoyed over release of advance salary
CEO KWSB for arrangements to ensure water supply, drainage during Eid days
More Stories From Health
-
DC Chiniot visits District Headquarters Hospital4 minutes ago
-
Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth: researchers22 hours ago
-
Awareness seminar on TB held1 day ago
-
PM secretariat illuminated to mark World TB Day2 days ago
-
Feature: Running beyond cancer: a marathoner's fight for life2 days ago
-
Pakistan Chest Society observes World TB Day2 days ago
-
Punjab govt takes historic steps in health sector: Khawaja Salman6 days ago
-
Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order and Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders ..6 days ago
-
17 children die due to measles in Sindh over two past months7 days ago
-
Two More Mpox Cases reported in KP19 days ago
-
Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth disease22 days ago
-
Half of Australian children, adolescents might be overweight by 2050: research22 days ago