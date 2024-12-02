DC Conducs Inspection Of THQ Hospital In Bhakkar
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 07:09 PM
Deputy Commissioner(DC) Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf paid a detailed visit to THQ Hospital Kallur Kot on Monday
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf paid a detailed visit to THQ Hospital Kallur Kot on Monday.
According to DC office, he inspected all the departments of the hospital and reviewed the health services provided to the patients on the spot, visited the patients and inquired about the availability of medical facilities provided to them.
Assistant Commissioner Malik Ashraf and the MS of the hospital were also with him on this occasion.
The DC issued instructions to the hospital administration that the availability of excellent treatment facilities and free medicines to the patients in the hospital should continue uninterrupted and no negligence should be seen in this regard.
He inspected the provision of medical facilities at the laboratory, besides checking the medicine records and also reviewed various administrative departments.
The DC said that the service delivery system in the hospital should be further improved for the common man and the patients should be treated with courtesy.
