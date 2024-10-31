DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed of Gujranwala on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Maternity Hospital Satellite Town and Social Security Hospital Model Town, expressing outrage over the absence of doctors and staff from duty

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed of Gujranwala on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Maternity Hospital Satellite Town and Social Security Hospital Model Town, expressing outrage over the absence of doctors and staff from duty.

During his inspection, Ahmed reviewed various departments, wards, medical records, and inquired about the availability of doctors, cleanliness, and emergency services.

On this occasion, he emphasized that providing quality medical facilities is every patient's right and warned against negligence and malpractice.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining high cleanliness standards, directing hospital staff to utilize all resources to achieve this goal.

Ahmed , during the inspection, vowed to take strict action against absent staff, ensuring accountability within the healthcare system.

He interacted with patients, inquiring about their well-being and emphasizing the need for prompt medical attention.

