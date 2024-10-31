DC Cracks Down On Absenteeism At Gujranwala Hospitals
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 10:51 PM
Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed of Gujranwala on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Maternity Hospital Satellite Town and Social Security Hospital Model Town, expressing outrage over the absence of doctors and staff from duty
GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed of Gujranwala on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Maternity Hospital Satellite Town and Social Security Hospital Model Town, expressing outrage over the absence of doctors and staff from duty.
During his inspection, Ahmed reviewed various departments, wards, medical records, and inquired about the availability of doctors, cleanliness, and emergency services.
On this occasion, he emphasized that providing quality medical facilities is every patient's right and warned against negligence and malpractice.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining high cleanliness standards, directing hospital staff to utilize all resources to achieve this goal.
Ahmed , during the inspection, vowed to take strict action against absent staff, ensuring accountability within the healthcare system.
He interacted with patients, inquiring about their well-being and emphasizing the need for prompt medical attention.
APP/wzk/378
Recent Stories
PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA
Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district
PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qata ..
Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ
Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign
PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs
Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew
Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots
Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed
Wheat cultivation in rain-fed areas be completed by mid Nov
More Stories From Health
-
97th free eye camp concludes2 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on breast cancer held for rural women1 day ago
-
3 Day free eye camp organized in Ziarat9 days ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review monthly performance of polio team13 days ago
-
PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank15 days ago
-
Medical camp set up to prevent seasonal diseases in Lasbela15 days ago
-
Rally held to educate people about early detection of breast cancer15 days ago
-
Walk held to mark White Cane Safety Day16 days ago
-
Breast cancer awareness seminar held at DINAR hospital16 days ago
-
Breast cancer awareness campaign formally launched in KTH23 days ago
-
Quetta Administration takes concrete step to prevent Congo virus27 days ago
-
DC visit DHQ hospital27 days ago