DC directs anti-dengue teams to carry out surveillance

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Wednesday directed the anti-dengue staff to carry out indoor and outdoor surveillance and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Wednesday directed the anti-dengue staff to carry out indoor and outdoor surveillance and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to eliminate dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

Focal person Dr Tariq Hassan informed the meeting that CBC tests of 246 suspects were conducted across the district during the last week, out of which, 16 were diagnosed with dengue fever.

He said the most suspects were reported in Sargodha tehsil.

He said that during the last one week, 498 indoor teams checked 38279 sites, while 147 outdoor teams visited 11,947 places.

He said that dengue larvae were found at 29 places in 14 union councils of the district which had been destroyed during last week.

Due to preventive measures of the health department and other relevant departments, teams in the district found larvae at 104 indoor sites and 365 outdoor sites and destroyed them, he added.

CEO Health Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, CEO education Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, DHO Zafar Iqbaland representatives of concerned departments were also present.