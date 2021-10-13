UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Anti-dengue Teams To Carry Out Surveillance

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 03:32 PM

DC directs anti-dengue teams to carry out surveillance

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Wednesday directed the anti-dengue staff to carry out indoor and outdoor surveillance and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia on Wednesday directed the anti-dengue staff to carry out indoor and outdoor surveillance and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he underlined the need for effective utilization of all available resources to eliminate dengue larvae, particularly in those union councils from where dengue patients were reported last year.

Focal person Dr Tariq Hassan informed the meeting that CBC tests of 246 suspects were conducted across the district during the last week, out of which, 16 were diagnosed with dengue fever.

He said the most suspects were reported in Sargodha tehsil.

He said that during the last one week, 498 indoor teams checked 38279 sites, while 147 outdoor teams visited 11,947 places.

He said that dengue larvae were found at 29 places in 14 union councils of the district which had been destroyed during last week.

Due to preventive measures of the health department and other relevant departments, teams in the district found larvae at 104 indoor sites and 365 outdoor sites and destroyed them, he added.

CEO Health Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, CEO education Riaz Qadeer Bhatti, DHO Zafar Iqbaland representatives of concerned departments were also present.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Sargodha All From

Recent Stories

China's auto sales up 8.7 pct in first nine months ..

China's auto sales up 8.7 pct in first nine months

3 minutes ago
 Man tortures father, snatches cash Rs 1.5 mln

Man tortures father, snatches cash Rs 1.5 mln

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take pl ..

Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take place on Thursday

16 minutes ago
 Students urged to adopt safety measures while cros ..

Students urged to adopt safety measures while crossing railway tracks

19 minutes ago
 AJK PM constitutes monitoring committee to check p ..

AJK PM constitutes monitoring committee to check pace of work on development pro ..

19 minutes ago
 Homage paid to senior politician Sikander Hayat Kh ..

Homage paid to senior politician Sikander Hayat Khan

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.