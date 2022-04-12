DC directs devising plan to placate families refusing polio vaccination

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan, Amjad Meraj chaired a meeting on Tuesday directed special attention to polio refusal cases and devising a plan to placate refusing families.

The meeting among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Faheedullah, District Health Officers and concerned officials.

The meeting was also briefed about targets of last anti polio campaign, refusal cases and matters related to spread of polio virus.

Addressing the meeting, deputy commissioner directed special attention to refusal cases and devising a result oriented strategy to placate the refusing families.

He said that polio elimination it is our collective responsibility and each and every member of society should work to make society polio free.

He said that our efforts would save future of children and pave way for complete eradication of polio virus from the country.