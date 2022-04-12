UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Devising Plan To Placate Families Refusing Polio Vaccination

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 12, 2022 | 05:46 PM

DC directs devising plan to placate families refusing polio vaccination

Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan, Amjad Meraj chaired a meeting on Tuesday directed special attention to polio refusal cases and devising a plan to placate refusing families

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan, Amjad Meraj chaired a meeting on Tuesday directed special attention to polio refusal cases and devising a plan to placate refusing families.

The meeting among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Faheedullah, District Health Officers and concerned officials.

The meeting was also briefed about targets of last anti polio campaign, refusal cases and matters related to spread of polio virus.

Addressing the meeting, deputy commissioner directed special attention to refusal cases and devising a result oriented strategy to placate the refusing families.

He said that polio elimination it is our collective responsibility and each and every member of society should work to make society polio free.

He said that our efforts would save future of children and pave way for complete eradication of polio virus from the country.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Polio From

Recent Stories

Miftah berates PTI government for damaging economy ..

Miftah berates PTI government for damaging economy

2 minutes ago
 Bright future of doctors depends on latest researc ..

Bright future of doctors depends on latest research: PGMI principal

2 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will not tie knot on Apr ..

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will not tie knot on April 14

32 minutes ago
 Shanghai locals sleep at work and ration food as l ..

Shanghai locals sleep at work and ration food as lockdown bites

2 minutes ago
 IGP reviews traffic plan for Eid shopping

IGP reviews traffic plan for Eid shopping

3 minutes ago
 Russian President Putin warns the west

Russian President Putin warns the west

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.