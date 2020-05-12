DC directs implementation of SOPs against COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam Tuesday vested various markets of the city and directed strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to prevent from the spread of coronavirus pandemic

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza Aslam Tuesday vested various markets of the city and directed strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to prevent from the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He directed district administration to ensure implementation of SOPs in their respective areas and alsourged public to adopt all the needed preventive measures against coronavirus.

He also checked prices of various edible items and directed district administration to ensure provisions of daily use items to general public and take steps to stem price hike and hoarding.

He also urged public to support Government in its efforts to control coronavirus and use sanitizers and maintain social distancing for their own safety.