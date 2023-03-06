DC directs officials to ensure dengue workers' attendance

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner(DC) Hasan Waqar Cheema on Monday said that all resources were being utilized to control dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner(DC) Hasan Waqar Cheema on Monday said that all resources were being utilized to control dengue.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials of the concerned departments to ensure workers' attendance by visiting the field and checking the quality of work.

Waqar warned that no negligence would be tolerated during the anti-dengue activities.

He directed the officials to give special attention to those Union Councils affected by the dengue last year and asked to conduct indoor and outdoor surveillance according to the devised micro plan.

The DC added that detecting larvae in the early days of the start of dengue season would provide better results in the coming days.