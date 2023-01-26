UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Complete Anti-dengue Arrangements Before Feb15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Muhammad Shoaib Thursday directed officials to complete all arrangements before February 15 in order to effectively overcome dengue virus

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to devise an effective micro plan for those areas where development work was underway, as most of the cases emerge from these areas.

The DC said houses would be registered from where dengue cases were recorded last year.

Shoaib informed that since January 12, as many as 31 Entomologists and two thousand dengue workers had been recruited on daily wages.

He directed the officials of the health authority to start outdoor surveillance as per anti-dengue SOPs and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The aim of taking timely measures against dengue was to completely wipe out the fatal virus, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Marzia Saleem, Assistant Commissioners, CEO health Dr Ansar Ishaq and officers of other concerned departments participated in the meeting.

