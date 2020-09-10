UrduPoint.com
DC Directs To Destroy Dengue Larva At Mosques/shrines

Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq Thursday directed the officials of Auqaf Department to make the arrangements for destroying the dengue larvae being found from mosques and shrines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq Thursday directed the officials of Auqaf Department to make the arrangements for destroying the dengue larvae being found from mosques and shrines.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here at his office, he said that a large number of dengue larvae was being recovered from mosques and shrines during ongoing surveillance, so the concerned officials were directed to contact the management of mosques and shrines in the district and arrangements be made for destroying it immediately.

He said that as the recent rains during the last week has increased the threat of dengue larva breeding, collective efforts were needed to completely wipe out this deadly disease.

Anwar said that cleaning of air coolers, water coolers and roofs in mosques and shrines must be ensured.

More Stories From Health

