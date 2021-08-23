UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Devise Effective Plan For Anti-polio Drive

Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Aqiq Khan Monday said that polio is a national issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio-free

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements here at his office, he directed the health department to devise an effective plan for the anti-polio campaign to be started from September 20.

Amir said the purpose of conducting occasional campaigns was to protect children through protective drops and to increase their immunity.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faiza Kanwal briefed the meeting that with the help of local elders and district administration four polio drops refusal cases had been covered out of the total 12 cases during the previous campaign concluded on August 6.

She added that all missing and unattended children had also been covered through the app activity.

Dr Faiza informed the meeting that three Union council Medical officers had been terminated, two suspended while the case of seven others officials had been sent to Secondary and Primary Health Commission, Punjab for further action over negligence and poor performance during the last drive.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Abdullah Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faiza Kanwal, Area Coordinator and World Health Organization Dr Hana and other concerned government officials.

