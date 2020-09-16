UrduPoint.com
DC Directs To Ensure Implementation Of COVID-19 SOPs During Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:11 PM

Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq on Wednesday directed officials of District Health Authority to implement COVID-19 Standard operating procedure (SOPs) in letter and spirit during five-day anti-polio drive being commenced from September 21

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio drive arrangements ,he said that Polio was a National issue and it was responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

He directed the officials to set up check posts at entry points of the city in order to vaccinate anti-polio drops to every child coming from outside.

The DC said that unfortunately Pakistan was one of the two remaining countries in the world where polio was still categorized as an endemic viral infection and collective efforts were needed to completely wipe it from the country.

Meanwhile In-charge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain informed APP that 1950 polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to 872,000 children less than five years in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

He said that 396 area incharges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps had been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a success. "269 fix centers would also be set up to administer drops", he added.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine was available, and no stone would be left unturned to make the campaign a success, he added.

