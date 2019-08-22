DC directs to lodge FIRs against owners where dengue larvae found

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa has ordered the official concerned to seal the property and lodge an FIR against the owner where dengue larva found

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa has ordered the official concerned to seal the property and lodge an FIR against the owner where dengue larva found.

Presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements being made for tackling of dengue, DC warned that action would be taken as per law against the commercial institutions, junkyards, tyre shops and owners of under-construction places violating the anti-dengue laws.

DC directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to ensure that all the water tankers of building should be cleared where dengue larvae may breed.

The DC said that special focus should be made on the cleanliness of water drainage system, covering of ponds of all standing water and conducting of fumigation spray in the vulnerable areas.

He also directed officials of the concerned departments to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.